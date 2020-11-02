Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma continues to sweat it out in the nets with the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs round the corner. The veteran batsman, who wasn't picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, has been out of action after sustaining a hamstring injury during MI's clash against Kings XI Punjab. Though his place in the national team is still unclear, Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard recently assured that the Hitman would take the field soon. Sharma himself is indeed raring to get back in action, and his training session video puts a stamp on the fact.

In a recent video shared by MI's official Twitter account, the 33-year-old was seen polishing his batting prowess in the nets. Rohit indeed played some delightful shots against both pacers and spinners, suggesting that his comeback is on the cards. Netizens were also enthralled after coming across the video as they flooded the comment section with exciting messages. Yuvraj Singh Takes a Cheeky Dig at Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant’s Fitness.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, India's head coach Ravi Shastri recently claimed that Rohit was dropped from the side due to fitness issues and his medical report suggest that he's in danger of injuring himself further.

"It's (Rohit's fitness) being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors, and they have gone about their business. "I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," Shastri told 'Times Now'.

Coming back to IPL, Mumbai Indians, before the first qualifier on November 5, will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 8. With the game being a dead rubber for the four-time champions, it will be interesting to see if Rohit will take the field or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).