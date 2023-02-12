Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals are all set to construct their squad for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League at the Player Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the historic day for Indian cricket, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "We are very excited about the WPL Auction. We have worked on our strategy for the Auction. We have a lot of people in the Delhi Capitals staff, who have worked on numerous IPL Auctions. We are using their knowledge."

Batty also said that the Indian domestic players can utilize the WPL as a platform to showcase their skills, "The Delhi Capitals have a rich history in the IPL. It's been outstanding to work with the franchise. We are very lucky to have a high number of talented players in India. There are standout international players, but there is endless talent in the Indian domestic circuit. And they can showcase their skills in the WPL."

Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Hemlata Kala said, "It's been great to work with the coaching staff. We have carried out meetings about the kind of team combinations we should put together and the players we want to target during the Auction."

Kala added that the Women's Premier League will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women's cricketers, "The cricketers can utilize the Women's Premier League as a platform to catch the attention of the Indian team selectors. The WPL will also give a boost to the cricketers' earnings. The league will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women's cricketers. They'll also get more opportunities to play the game."

The first edition of the Women's Premier League will be held in Mumbai from 4th March to 26th March 2023. (ANI)

