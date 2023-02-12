Manchester City will take on Aston Villa looking to set aside a week of turmoil due to off field media coverage involving their FA charge of financial irregularities. A win at home will see them cut the gap at the top to three points after Arsenal dropped points once again, this time at home to Brentford. Pep Guardiola has vowed to remain in charge of the club for years to come and a triumphant over Arsenal in this title race will be special in many ways considering the tough times the club has gone through. Consistency has been a problem for the team this term but they have a good track record against Aston Villa and will be confident of beating them. Opponents Aston Villa though have shown signs of improvements under Unai Emery but their latest test is a different level challenge. Manchester City versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Arsenal 1–1 Brentford, Premier League 2022–23: Ivan Toney’s Goal Helps the Bees To Snatch a Point From the Gunners (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Pep Guardiola will be without defender John Stones for the game but star forward Phil Foden is set to return after missing the previous game due to an illness. Erling Haaland has had a quiet 2023 with opponents somehow finding a way to keep him quiet. But at home, he will still fancy his chances of scoring. Rodri is the key player in midfield allowing the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to flourish.

Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are the players absent for Aston Villa due to fitness issues. Leon Bailley can be a key player for Aston Villa particularly on the break. David Luiz and Boubacar Kamara will help maintain possession in a game which will challenge them on all fronts. Tyrone Mings is a classy defender but will need help from his midfield to stay relevant.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will cross punches with Aston Villa in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 12. The game will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Manchester City will score plenty of goals this evening and are on course to secure all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).