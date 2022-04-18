Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 18 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Noida will be staging the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2022 here at the Noida Golf Course on Tuesday.

The tournament, the ninth event of the 2022 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of 40 lakh.

Also Read | Match 30. 6.1: Pat Cummins to Devdutt Padikkal 4 Runs, Rajasthan Royals 64/0 – Latest Tweet by IPL.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (Ranked No 2 on the PGTI Order of Merit), international winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, as well as former champion Honey Baisoya. The other prominent names participating include Asian Tour regular Aman Raj, Manu Gandas and Abhijit Singh Chadha.

Besides Rashid Khan, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan, Kartik Sharma, Sachin Baisoya and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

Also Read | IPL 2022: KKR Need Combination of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy To Get Going, Says Graeme Smith.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Akbar Hossain, Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We're excited to stage the fourth edition of the Prometheus School presents Delhi-NCR Open, an event which has emerged as one of the mainstays on the PGTI in recent years. We thank Prometheus School for their continued support of the event and the Noida Golf Course for hosting the event once again after a gap of two years. The depth in the field at the tournament provides a perfect setting for the culmination of a strong first half of the 2022 PGTI season which has witnessed nine back-to-back events."

Steven Menezes, Secretary, Noida Golf Course, said, "We are happy to host a PGTI event after three years and welcome the return of the Prometheus School presents Delhi-NCR Open to the Noida Golf Course. The tournament provides our members with an opportunity to watch the cream of Indian golf in action. The event will also be an enriching experience for the budding golfers of the Noida Golf Course who will draw inspiration from the best professional golfers in the country and look to follow in their footsteps. It is our endeavour at the Noida Golf Course to support Indian professional golf through the staging of such events." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)