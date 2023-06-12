Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons 29-27 in an entertaining match of the Premier Handball League at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Telugu Talons started the game on the front foot as they piled intense pressure on the Panzers. The Talons took an early lead in the game thanks to Anil Khudia and Kailash Patel.

Panzers tightly marked Davinder Singh Bhullar, who turned into a facilitator for his team as he was laying on chances for Naseeb to score consistently. By the 15th minute mark, the scores were 8-5 in favour of the Talons.

Naseeb was shooting with devastating effect from the wing as he was unplayable at times in the first half.

However, Bhupender Ghanghas and Deepak Ahlawat worked together to bring Delhi Panzers back into the game as they slowly got into their attacking groove and cut short the deficit. The Talons went into the break with a narrow 13-12 lead.

Halfway through the second period, Talons were leading 22-19 with on-song Naseeb scoring at will.

However, the Panzers recovered in the last five minutes of the game thanks to an impactful performance by Ashok Nain who was containing Naseeb on the wing and also scoring consistently.

Panzers took the lead and then won the match by a slender margin thanks to their trio of Ahlawat, Nain and Bhupender Ghanghas.

