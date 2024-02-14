New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India earned their fourth double podium finish at the 10M ISSF World Cup in Grenada, Spain, when Devanshi Dhama struck gold and Lakshita silver in the women's 10m air pistol junior event on day of the competition.

Devanshi shot 240.0 and Lakshita 238.0 in the eight-woman final as India continued to lead the medal tally with four gold, three silver and two bronze.

On day one, Umamahesh Maddineni, Parth Mane and Ajay Malik had swept the medals in the junior men's 10m air rifle while Isha Anil Taksale and Shambhavi Kshirsagar had finished in gold and bronze positions respectively in the women's 10m air rifle.

Isha and Umamahesh and Anvii Rathod and Abhinav Shaw had also finished 1-2 in the mixed team rifle event.

The lone Indian in the junior men's pistol, Paras Khola finished 15th with a score of 561.

In the junior women's pistol, Drishti Sangwan ended outside the top eight, shooting 563 for a ninth-place finish.

Teammates Lakshita and Devanshi shot 579 and 572 to finish second and fourth in qualification.

The senior squad will begin their campaign from Friday.

