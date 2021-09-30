Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu youngster Dhakshineshwar Suresh upset second-seed Faisal Qamar (Rajasthan) 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles quarterfinals of the Appaswamy Open Tennis Championship held at Match Point Tennis Academy, KTC, here on Thursday.

Faisal's brother - Fardeen, the top-seed, had no trouble getting past Irfan Hussain (8th seed), winning 7-6, 6-4 to book a semifinal spot.

On a rain affected day, the women's top-seed Vaidehi Chaudhari blew away the challenge of Sudipta Senthil Kumar of Maharashtra 6-0, 6-3 to reach the last four along with No.2 seed C Sai Samhitha, a 7-5, 7-6 winner over Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra).

In anoher match, Reshma Maruri of Karnataka, the 8th seed demolished Kundali Majgaine of Uttarakhand in the first set to win it 6-0 before winning the second 7-6 (1).

Results: Men's Singles (Quarterfinals): Fardeen Qamar (RAJ-S1) beat Irfan Husain (TN) 7-6(1), 6-4; Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN-S7) beat Faisal Qamar (RAJ-S2) 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhri (S1) beat Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MAH) 6-0, 6-3; Reshma Maruri (KAR) beat Kundali Majgaine (UK) 6-0, 7-6(1); Sai Samhitha (TN-S2) beat Akanksha Nitture (MAH-S5) 7-5, 7-6(3).

