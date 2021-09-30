Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings face each other in match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 1, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are fighting for the playoff spots and will be eyeing all two points from this encounter. So ahead of the game, we take a look at Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders currently occupy the final playoff spot in the table and know that any slip-ups could see the teams behind them take their place in the team standings so Eoin Morgan’s men will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, after the loss to Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings lost ground in the top four race and know that they need to remain perfect from here inwards for having any chances of making it into the knockout phase. KKR vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai on October 01, 2021 (Friday) for the KKR vs PBKS clash is a great one for an entertaining game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the early 30 degrees Celsius range and there is no chance of rain, so an uninterrupted match can be expected.

Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been much kinder to the batsmen than any other venue in UAE so far. Teams have been able to trust the strip and as a result have been able to post high scores on the board. The pitch is once again expected to behave in a similar fashion with dew playing a role in the later stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2021 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).