Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will face off against each other in match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH vs CSK clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs CSK along with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad brought an end to their losing streak in their previous game as they defeated Rajasthan Royals but still remain at the bottom of the team standings. The Kane Williamson-led side looked great in that win and will be aiming to build on that victory and produce an upset against the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the points table and know that a win tonight will secure their place in the next round of the competition. MS Dhoni’s team has been sensational so far and enter this game on the back of a three-game winning run, something the three-time champions will be aiming to continue.

In recent games, it has been all about the playoff battle and teams fighting for the final spot in the top four in IPL but this match mainly focuses on the top end of the table as a win will see CSK open a gap between them and the chasing pack. SRH are unable to advance to the next stage but will hope to end their season on a high.