Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah. With this win, CSK became the first team this season to book a place in the playoffs, after missing out on knockout action last season. Meanwhile, SRH are out of contention for a place in the final four
Bowled! Rashid Khan finally gets his wicket as he dismissed Moeen Ali. However, CSK are still in a great position to win the game as the required rate is close to run-a-ball. Moeen Ali b Rashid Khan 17(17).
Wicket! Jason Holder provides the breakthrough as he dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, it might be too late for SRH as the asking rate is just above run-a-ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Williamson b Holder 45(38).
Chennai Super Kings are cruising towards yet another routine win courtesy of the opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, who have made batting look simple on what seemed to be a difficult pitch.
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have done well to keep hold of their wicket on a difficult pitch and after the slow start, the duo upped the run rate in the final few overs of the restrictions
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis have started well chasing a small total and will be keen on throwing away their wicket. The duo have taken a cautious approach on a difficult pitch as they plan to keep hold of the wickets.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis begin the chase as they look be become the first team this season to book a spot in the playoffs. The target isn't big and the duo will be hoping to give their team a steady start.
Yet another performance with the bat that left wanting more from Sunrisers Hyderabad as they could only manage another sub-bar score on the board. CSK bowlers did a great job in restricting SRH but Kane Williamson will be hopeful of getting a result given the difficult conditions and the bowlers at his disposal.
Wicket! Josh Hazlewood strikes twice in one over as he breaks the partnership and dismisses Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma. SRH are in a dire position at the moment.
Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma have huge responsibilities on their young shoulders as after a string of wickets, it is on this duo to make sure that SRH finishes off strong as post a competitive score on a difficult pitch.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will face off against each other in match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH vs CSK clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs CSK along with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Sunrisers Hyderabad brought an end to their losing streak in their previous game as they defeated Rajasthan Royals but still remain at the bottom of the team standings. The Kane Williamson-led side looked great in that win and will be aiming to build on that victory and produce an upset against the league leaders.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the points table and know that a win tonight will secure their place in the next round of the competition. MS Dhoni’s team has been sensational so far and enter this game on the back of a three-game winning run, something the three-time champions will be aiming to continue.
IPL 2021 Live Score
In recent games, it has been all about the playoff battle and teams fighting for the final spot in the top four in IPL but this match mainly focuses on the top end of the table as a win will see CSK open a gap between them and the chasing pack. SRH are unable to advance to the next stage but will hope to end their season on a high.