New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): When it comes to bringing smiles to fans' faces -- both on and off the field -- Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal know exactly how it's done! The two cricketers, known for their lively friendship and witty personalities, seem to be cooking up something fun once again.

A few days ago, Shikhar dropped a picture with Yuzi on his Instagram, giving fans a cheeky hint that "naya kuch aa raha hai (something new is coming)". The post had fans buzzing with guesses -- was it a reel, an ad, a quirky project? No one knew for sure, but excitement levels were certainly high.

Now, Dhawan has added to the intrigue with a brand new Instagram Story, giving followers a sneak peek into what might be coming up. In this latest visual, Shikhar and Yuzi are seen dressed in full royal, king-like costumes -- complete with regal styling and grand expressions -- and the caption says it all: "Ek maha-yudh... par sirf hasi ke liye!"

Naturally, the story has sent social media into overdrive. From fans flooding Twitter and Instagram with funny comments and memes, to speculations about whether the duo is about to drop another hilarious reel or some creative collaboration, the curiosity is building fast, as per a release from Dhawan's media team.

Both Shikhar and Chahal are well-loved not only for their cricketing prowess but also for their off-field charm, with their fun, light-hearted content always striking a chord with their audiences.

Whether this 'maha-yudh' turns out to be a comedy sketch, a fun campaign or a playful reel, one thing is certain: when these two join forces, entertainment is guaranteed!

Recently, Chahal represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking 16 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 26.87, with two four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/28.

On the other hand, Dhawan announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties. (ANI)

