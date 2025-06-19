FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Palmerias played out a goalless draw with FC Porto in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup Group A fixture and next face Al Ahly this evening. The team did not create many chances in the last game, but their defensive unit responded well. Opponents Al-Ahly, on the other hand a goalless draw too as they kept the Inter Miami attackers at bay. With the group wide open, this game is crucial for both of these teams. Palmerias versus Al Ahly will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 9:30 PM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Palmerias will be without the services of Bruno Rodrigues, who is injured and will not take the field in 2025. Figueiredo is also suffering from fitness problems and will not be available. Estevao, Vitor Roque, and Mauricio will feature in the attacking third with Richard Rios and Anibal Moreno as the central midfield pairing. Felipe Anderson will use his playmaking skills to create chances out wide.

Ashour suffered a collarbone fracture against Inter Milan, and he is now ruled out for the rest of the competition. Zizo will likely be inducted into the playing eleven now. Trézéguet and Wessam Abou Ali will continue to lead the attack in the final third, while Marwan Attia could try and wrestle control of the game in central midfield. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: New Eight-Second Rule of Goalkeeper Holding the Ball Gets Implemented During Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match (Watch Video).

Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly Date Thursday, June 19 Time 9:30 PM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Al-Ahly will take on Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Al-Ahly vs Palmeiras match is set to be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly live telecast on any TV channel. For Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Palmeiras vs Al-Ahly live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Palmerias and Al Ahly settling for a scored draw.

