Aland (Finland), Sep 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar added another round of even par 72 in the third and final round to be placed a creditable Tied-12th at the Aland 100 Ladies Open here on Sunday.

The other Indian women golfers, however, slipped on the final day as Amandeep Drall (75) was T-43rd, Vani Kapoor (78) was T0-53rd, Tvesa Malik (78) was T-65.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Diksha birdied second, 15th and 16th and bogeyed first, seven and 13th in her 72 to go with earlier rounds of 72-73 as she totalled 1-over 217 for the three days.

With seven more events to go, this was a good result for Diksha, who is only the second Indian woman to win on the Ladies European Tour.

Also Read | US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Beats Richard Gasquet, Cruises into Fourth round of The Tournament.

France's Anne-Charlotte Mora claimed a maiden Ladies European Tour victory in dramatic style, producing a fine finish to win at the Åland 100 Ladies Open.

The 25-year-old went into Saturday's final round a stroke adrift of overnight co-leaders Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain and Lisa Pettersson of Sweden.

Mora shot 68 and pipped Pettersson by one shot as Ana Pelaez finished third. Emma Spitz was fourth.

Mora made a huge putt for birdie on the fifth hole and then sank another on the long seventh, before giving a stroke back on the par-3 eighth hole.

Although she pulled a shot back at the 10th, she dropped further strokes at the 11th and 13th. Her fine with birdies on 14, 15, 16 and 18 clinched the issue.

Pettersson, who finished with a round of 70, was forced to settle for her second runner-up finish in as many weeks following her performance in last week's Skaftö Open.

Pelaez Trivino finished third after a 71. Spitz, who tied for 10th on her professional debut in the Skaftö Open last week, ended in fourth place on five-under-par and is undoubtedly a star of the future.

Ursula Wikstrom, buoyed by her home crowd, made a run for the title over the closing holes but came up just short. She carded a final round of 69 to lie in a share of fifth place on four-under-par with Sweden's Sofie Bringner.

Chloe Williams of Wales carded a final round of 68 to end in outright seventh position on three-under-par, two strokes ahead of Finland's Linda Osala, who also shot a 68 to tie for eighth place alongside Swedish pair Caroline Hedwall and Sara Kjellker, who signed for a pair of 70s.

With her win, Mora vaulted 58 places from 74th to 16th on the Race to Costa del Sol Rankings and runner-up Pettersson climbed to 24th. Pelaez Trivino moved up from eighth to sixth position, with seven events still to be played on the 2022 Ladies European Tour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)