Manchester United are set to face Arsenal in a Premier League match today, September 4 at Old Trafford. This game will be a true test for both teams after they had faced seemingly good fortune in the last three matches in the top flight. Arsenal are currently on a fairy-tale journey in the Premier League campaign, winning all the five encounters as of now, while the Red Devils have improved a lot from their two back-to-back league defeats against Brighton and Brentford and won three consecutive fixtures. The Gunners will head into this high-octane clash with a perfect record while the home side will enter riding recently-found confidence. The two heavyweights have faced each other 195 times in the Premier League in which the Red Devils have the upper hand with 82 wins while the Gunners emerged victorious on 67 occasions. For live telecast and online live streaming details, scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard Ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 Match (See Pics)

After grabbing a narrow win at Leicester City, Erik Ten Hag's side would face a true test at home. Without worrying about any injury issues, unlike Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Ten Hag would look to go for the best possible line-up against the Gunners. With the arrival of Antony, it is expected that the Brazilian and Cristiano Ronaldo will come off the bench after the second-half as United would go with the same front three - Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga. Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen would be handed the duty of aiding in both attack and defense.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta could not have imagined a better start to the Premier League campaign after winning all the matches this season so far. Stars like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka will definitely start at the Theater of Dreams. In a bid to extend their winning run, Arsenal would definitely opt for an aggressive approach against a shaky United defense that still lacks consistency. Granit Xhaka will be given the responsibility to stop the attacking moves of the home side. With both sides looking solid at the moment, it looks like the contest will be a cracker of a game.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on September 4, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar app.

