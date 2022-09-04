"My best match in the tournament... Easy to say that because the other day was tough. But, yeah, important improvement. But I need to keep going. It's a good victory for me. Straight sets for the first time. Third set (was) a challenge. He increased the level," Nadal, bidding for his fifth US Open trophy, was quoted as saying by atptour.com. "I went through some difficult moments. That's something that is good, that I went through that and (was) safe (in those) moments with positive feelings. Happy to be in the fourth round, without a doubt."
Nadal won the first nine games of the two hour, 17-minute clash before Gasquet got his side of the scoreboard ticking, thanks to a Nadal return error. Gasquet holds the record for most losses against Nadal without a win (18). Second on the list is another Frenchman, Paul-Henri Mathieu, who lost all 10 of his clashes against the left-handed Nadal. Nadal will next play American Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe overcame Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.
"I thought it was a hell of a match. Especially that first set, one of the craziest sets I've played in my career," Tiafoe said. "It had everything in it. Down two breaks, serving again at 6-5, me down 6/3 in the breaker. Unbelievable how I even won the set." Nadal leads the ATP head-to-head record against Tiafoe 2-0. "Second week against a great player like Frances, I need to be ready to play and to raise my level," Nadal said. "I hope to be able to make that happen. I know it's the right moment to make an improvement if I want to keep having chances to keep going on the tournament."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).