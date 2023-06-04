Allerum [Sweden], June 4 (ANI): Diksha Dagar who is currently competing in the Allerum Open, had three birdies in the last five holes to shoot 3-under 69 that gave her a total of 5-under 139 and she was two shots behind the leader, South Africa's Nicole Garcia in the Helsingborg Open.

The former Women's South African Open winner, Dagar, has rounds of 70-69.

Apart from Diksha, India's Vani Kapoor also made the cut and she was Tied-13th, while Tvesa Malik 74-740 is on the cut line but should make the grade.

Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall will miss the cut, which is likely to fall at 4-over with Top-60 professionals and ties making the cut at the Allerum Golf Club, as per the official press release.

While Diksha was by far the best Indian, Vani Kapoor, who missed the cut in her last three starts, showed a welcome return to form. She carded 73-70 and at 1-under 143 she is Tied-14th with the position likely to change as others complete their rounds.

Diksha, sixth last week, had a slow second with one bogey and one birdie in the first 13 holes. She finished with three birdies on the 14th, 16th and 18th in the last five holes and rose to second.

On the first day, Diksha had six birdies and four bogeys and was tied for sixth.

Tvesa, who shot 2-over for the first round, was 4-over for the second round through 15 holes but birdies on the 16th and 18th helped her make a bid for the cut.

Vani Kapoor played a bogey-free 2-under 70 on the second day after having three birdies against four bogeys on the first day for a 73. (ANI)

