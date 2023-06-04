Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, United Arab Emirates (UAE) host West Indies for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Both UAE and West Indies will participate in the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe and will be looking for much-needed practice ahead of the tournament. Meanwhile, for UAE vs WI live streaming online and live tv telecast, you can scroll down. Daren Sammy Appointed Head Coach of West Indies ODI and T20I Teams; Andre Coley Handed Charge of Test Side.

Shai Hope will lead the Windies side, which sees the players like Johnson Charles, Roston Chase and Odean Smith in the squad. Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, will lead the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is a great opportunity for UAE to strengthen their squad ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers.

When Is UAE vs WI 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI on June 04, Sunday. The UAE vs WI 1st ODI 2023 match starts at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Trinbago Knight Riders Reveal Retention List For Upcoming CPL 2023 Season.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs WI 1st ODI 2023?

The UAE vs WI ODI series will be broadcast in India by Star Sports Network. The UAE vs WI 1st ODI 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 channels in India.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of UAE vs WI 1st ODI 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the UAE vs WI 1st ODI match on Star Network's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. The UAE vs WI live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online.

