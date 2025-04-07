Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals is scheduled to kick off in Goa on April 8. The boys' National Finals will feature eight teams, divided into two groups, battling out for the ultimate glory, and the girls' National Finals--taking place for the first time--will also feature eight teams fighting for the trophy.

The group matches will take place at the SAG Benaulim Football Ground and Utorda Sports Complex, with the grand finale scheduled for the Raia Football Ground on April 15, as per the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) press release.

In the boys' category, teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RYFC, Mumbai), Chennaiyin C (CFC, Bengaluru), Demp Sports Club (DSC, Goa), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG, Kolkata)

Group B: Punjab FC (PFC, Delhi), Norwich City FC (NCFC, International Invitee), Football 4 Change (F4C, Guwahati), SESA FA (SESA, Goa)

Day 1 of the boys' competition will take place between Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Benaulim, while Chennaiyin FC take on Dempo SC at Utorda in the morning matches. In the evening, Punjab FC face off against SESA FA at Benaulim, while Norwich City FC and Football 4 Change take the field in Utorda.

In the girls' category, eight state teams nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will compete for the prize. The tournament begins on April 9, 2025, with teams divided into two groups: Group A will feature Assam FA, Jharkhand FA, Goa FA, and Karnataka State FA, and Group B will include Kerala FA, Rajasthan FA, Odisha FA, and Delhi SA. The group stage matches in the boys' category will take place on April 8, 10 and 12. Meanwhile, the group stage matches in the girls' category will take place on April 9, 11 and 13. In both categories, the top team of the respective groups will make it to the grand finale on April 15. (ANI)

