Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on each other in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in IPL 2025. Both teams have delivered some impactful performances of late in IPL 2025 so far and it will be a clash of two teams stuck on four points each. The match was originally scheduled to be held on April 6 but had to be shifted to April 8 due to the Ram Navami festival which prompted the Kolkata Police to put in a request to the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) for the match to be postponed because of uncertainty over proper security being provided for the same. Lucknow Super Giants enter this clash on the back of a big win over Mumbai Indians while Kolkata Knight Riders are flying high on confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.

The KKR vs LSG clash is set to be an exciting contest for so many reasons. The Eden Gardens pitch, which has been the talking point in the IPL 2025, seemed to assist slower bowlers when Kolkata Knight Riders triumphed over a beleaguered Sunrisers Hyderabad. The fact that the track would provide more assistance to spinners was indicated by the fact that KKR opted to drop Spencer Johnson and have a third spinner in Moeen Ali instead in the playing XI, although he wasn't called on to bowl. Yes, KKR have more experienced spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy but LSG's Ravi Bishnoi and their latest sensation--Digvesh Rathi cannot be underestimated at any cost.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times so far in IPL. Out of these, LSG have three wins while KKR have picked up two victories.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Varun Chakaravarthy Nicholas Pooran Sunil Narine Mitchell Marsh Venkatesh Iyer Digvesh Rathi Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match offers fans the opportunity to watch some fascinating player battles. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's performance against the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will have a say in whose favour the game heads. Also, how Venkatesh Iyer and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi perform against the likes of Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur can have an impact on the game.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8. The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD Hindi, Star Sports 2/2 HD Tamil, Star Sports 2/2 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the KKR vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have had players who have made an 'Impact' after being subbed on. For KKR, it can be predicted that either Vaibhav Arora or Angkrish Raghuvanshi might be the 'Impact Player', depending on whether the team is bowling or batting first. The same goes for Lucknow Super Giants, who will have Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI if batting first and if asked to bowl, it will be Ravi Bishnoi, who will later make way for the Australian in the second innings.

