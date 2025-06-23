Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) Eagle Nasik Titans aced a stiff chase of 191, beating Raigad Royals by six wickets to clinch their maiden Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title here.

India U-19 World Cup star Arshin Kulkarni had blown hot and cold this season, but he delivered in the crunch fixture with a scintillating 77 in 53 balls (5x4, 4x6) on Sunday.

Along with opener Mandar Bhandari (28), Kulkarni put on 62 runs in seven overs to give Nashik a brisk start.

Kulkarni single-handedly maintained the required run rate until he perished on the fourth ball of the 18th over to Tanay Sanghavi.

Atharva Kale, who was dropped at deep midwicket by Neeraj Joshi on the very next ball, made Nashik pay dearly. Kale was given another life when he was on 10.

Kale (23 not out) Ranjit Nikam (31 not out) applied finishing touches as the Titans overhauled the target with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Siddhesh Veer came agonisingly close to his second hundred of this MPL season with a brilliant unbeaten 99 (59 balls), laced with 11 fours and four sixes as Royals made 190 for four.

Brief scores: Raigad Royals: 190/4 in 20 overs (Siddhesh Veer 99 not out, Harsh Mogaveera 48; Mukesh Chaudhary 2-42) lost to Eagle Nashik Titans: 191/4 in 19.1 (Arshin Kulkarni 77, Ranjit Nikam 31 not out; Tanay Sanghavi 2-31) by 6 wickets.

