Mumbai, July 8: Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier were on Tuesday named in a 15-member England women's squad to take on India in a three-match ODI series later this month. The three ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22 at Southampton, Lord's and Chester-Le-Street respectively. While Ecclestone returned to the ODI side having missed the series against West Indies, Bouchier was recalled after being named in the T20I series as a replacement for the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt. IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Preview: India Look for Runs From Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma To Seal Series Against England.

Sciver-Brunt, who was ruled out of the last three T20Is of the five-match series due to a groin injury, is expected to be fit for the ODI series. India, who won the first two T20Is, lead the series 2-1.

"Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full part in the series despite missing the end of the IT20 series with a groin injury," the team management said in a release.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards said, "India have really pushed us during the IT20 series. We knew they would and we've learned a lot about the team in the three games so far." Radha Yadav Becomes Second Indian After Deepti Sharma To Scalp 100+ Wickets in Women’s T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025.

"There have been some good moments but we're a team in transition and we need to keep working hard to do what we're trying to do more consistently, and for longer. That'll be asked of us again in the ODIs," she added.

England Women's ODI Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

