Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav became the second Indian bowler after veteran Deepti Sharma to pick 100 or more wickets in Women's T20Is. The 25-year-old achieved this milestone during the third T20I between India Women and England Women. Deepti Sharma is leading the chart with 144 wickets in 127 outings. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is ranked third with 98 wickets to her name. Meanwhile, the Indian Women's side suffered a five-wicket loss in the third T2OI against England Women. The Women in Blue are leading the five-match T20I series 2-1. England-W Beat India-W by Five Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Filer Shine as Host Keep Five-Match Series Alive.

Huge Feat by Radha Yadav

Second India-W Bowler with 100 Wickets in T20Is

Radha Yadav becomes the first Indian left-arm bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is and only the second Indian to do so in Women's T20Is. 🔥 Most Wickets for India in WT20Is 144 - Deepti Sharma (124 Inns) 100* - Radha Yadav (84 Inns) 98 - Poonam Yadav (72 Inns) pic.twitter.com/InpPF5bhmB — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 5, 2025

