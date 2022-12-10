Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC put in a breathtaking performance to to trounce NorthEast United FC 7-3 in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati pulled all the strings for the Marina Machans, bagging a hat-trick and two assists, to set a new ISL record for most goal contributions in a match.

El Khayati opened the scoring in the game, putting his team 1-0 up in the 11th minute before the Highlanders equalised, and then sealed his hat-trick with goals on either side of the half-time whistle.

Petar Sliskovic also had a fine game up front for Chennaiyin FC with a brace, with one of his goals set up by El Khayati.

Julius Duker was the other beneficiary of El Khayati's stellar show, bagging a 68th minute goal to wrap up a near-perfect attacking performance.

Joe Zoherliana (79th) had a night to forget, guiding the ball into his own net to give Chennaiyin FC their seventh goal of the evening.

New NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Annese was taking charge of his team for the first time following the departure of Marco Balbul.

It was a difficult start to his time in charge, but there were some positives to take back from the game. Wilmar Gil Jordan was on target for NorthEast United FC from the penalty spot and Romain Philippoteaux smashed in a great volley in the second-half.

Rochharzela added another goal for the Highlanders five minutes into stoppage time. But ultimately, all of it came much too late.

The win keeps Chennaiyin FC in the seventh place. They host Kerala Blasters next on December 19.

NorthEast United continue at the bottom of the table with no points from nine games. They travel to play FC Goa next on December 17.

