FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen one of the shocking results of this edition as favourites Brazil crashed out after losing to Croatia in the quarterfinals. A Brazil side filled with superstars like Neymar Jr and talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr and Richarlison failed to make it to the final four and with that their dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has ended. Brazil players were seen heartbroken and in tears after the game finished. Amidst it, Neymar Jr has hinted that he might retire from international football after this defeat.

Neymar Jr almost took Brazil to the semifinals single handedly, when he scored an amazing solo goal dribbling past the goalkeeper, giving Brazil the all-important lead in the extra time. But then Croatia equalised and in the penalty shootout, Neymar waited to take the last penalty for his team which never arrived. Along with his teammates, Neymar also broke down in tears as the match ended and when media asked about his immediate future, he replied, "Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight, To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward." Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 After 4-2 Defeat on Penalties, Croatia Advance to Semifinal

Neymar Jr is already one of the greats of Brazil. In the Croatia game he equaled Pele's record as the all-time top scorer of Brazil. Previously he won the Confederation Cup with Brazil, although missing out on the 2019 Copa America Medal due to injury. He has scored a total of eight goals for Brazil at World Cups, which is level with Leonidas and Rivaldo and behind only Ronaldo, Pele, Ademir, Vava and Jairzinho. Skill wise he still has it in him to push for another World Cup, but we have to wait to see if a body already loaded with injuries can sustain so far without breaking, as we wait for the superstar's decision.

