It is a massive game at the Al Bayt Stadium where England take on France for a semi-final spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both these teams consist of some of the best talents in the world of football and there is a massive buzz around this contest from both sets of fans as well as the neutrals. England ripped apart Senegal 0-3 in the last match and while the gulf in class between the teams was huge, it was a complete performance. Gareth Southgate has brought about a sense of decisiveness in this Three Lions setup over the past few years and they no longer choke on the big stage. Defending champions France are the best in class and it will not be easy to displace them from the podium. Despite not having the best of preparations in the build-up to the main event, they have done well so far. England versus France will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Four of Football WC

Declan Rice missed training for England due to illness but is fit to take the field against France while Raheem Sterling has also returned to the squad following his trip back home owing to personal issues. England will play Phil Foden on the left and he will pair up with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in a front three. Jordan Henderson has been a wonderful addition in midfield for England as it helps them press the opposition higher up the pitch. Gareth Southgate will opt for a four-man backline with Harry Maguire as the key man.

Raphael Varane is back to his peak fitness and his presence will add a calming influence in defence. Olivier Giroud brings the right balance in attack allowing pacey wingers like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to stay higher wide and break with efficiency. Jules Kounde has done well as a makeshift full-back and will continue to start in that position.

When is England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The match will be played on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Neymar Breaks Down After Brazil’s Shock Elimination From FIFA World Cup 2022 With Quarterfinal Defeat to Croatia (Watch Video)

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch England vs France (ENG vs FRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the England vs France (ENG vs FRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. The presence of Kylian Mbappe gives France the edge and they will likely progress to the semis.

