Headingley [UK], August 28 (ANI): England bowler Craig Overton has said the hosts are not ignoring India skipper Virat Kohli and are just making sure the side sticks to its plans in the ongoing third Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara (91*), Kohli (45*) and Rohit Sharma (59) played crucial knocks as India ended day three at Headingley on 215/2.

Also Read | CPL 2021: Andre Russell Fires Fifty in 14 Balls As Jamaica Tallawahs Thrash Saint Lucia Kings by 120 Runs.

"He (Kohli) is one of the characters who likes to get going. As a side, we were just trying to make sure that we do our business as well as we can, not ignore him but making sure that we stick to our basics of what we do well as a side," said Overton after the end of third day's play.

India folded for 78 in the first innings but the visiting side staged a comeback scoring 215/2 in the second innings at the end of day three on Friday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea Welcome CR7 To Red Devils.

"We know what India are like as a team and what their characters are like. We knew it was going to be tricky. We had to do what we were doing, but credit to them for playing well and making it hard for us," said Overton.

Overton said the England bowlers have bowled well in the second innings also and the hosts are in a great position to win the third Test.

"We bowled better than what the two wickets in the scorecard suggest, and they (India) also batted well, which they are entitled to do. Ideally, we would have liked three or four wickets," said Overton.

"We are still in a great position in this Test, especially starting with the new ball in the morning. It (the second new ball) will be massive. We have to be spot on from ball one. We are eyeing a couple of early wickets with that," he added.

At stumps, India's score read 215/2 -- still trailing by 139 runs with eight wickets in hand. For the visitors, Pujara (91*) and Kohli (45*) are at the crease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)