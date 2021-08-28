This could be scripted as the mother of comebacks as Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United and the official announcement came in only last night. Post this, Manchester United players including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and others took to social media to welcome CR7 back home. Ronaldo will play with the Red Devils after 12 years. The official account of the Red Devils posted a collage of Ronaldo from his previous playing days at the club on Twitter along with the words: "Welcome home, @Cristiano." Manchester United Confirms Signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Welcomes Portuguese Footballer Home (View Tweet).

A statement from United read, "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." They further spoke about his achievements through the years and said that they look forward to welcoming him back to Manchester United. The players also posted tweets and Instagram stories to welcome CR7. Check them out below:

Marcus Rashford

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

Bruno Fernandes

David de Gea was quite surprised!

The fans also gave him quite a warm welcome at the Red Devils and are hoping to see him in action in the match against the Wolves. For a while now it was rumoured that Ronaldo could sign up with his former club Manchester United but until Friday it was rumoured that CR7 would go to Manchester City. However, the move to United came in as quite a big surprise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).