London, Feb 5 (AP) England will prepare for the European Championship by playing warmup games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in the days leading up to the tournament.

It will be a first ever meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Newcastle's St. James' Park hosting the match on June 3. The game against Iceland will be at Wembley Stadium on June 7.

Also Read | Indian Men's Team Arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

Both of the visiting teams are yet to secure their places at Euro 2024 and will be playing in the playoffs in March.

Euro 2024 starts June 14, with England — seeking a first title at a major men's international tournament since the World Cup in 1966 — in a group containing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. (AP)

Also Read | Hungarian Model Gabriella Gaspar Claims Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr As the Father Of Her Daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)