London, Jul 15 (AP) England women's coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Northern Ireland on Friday at the Women's European Championship.

The host nation has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a game to spare after an 8-0 rout of Norway on Monday.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen Joins Manchester United on a Three-Year Deal.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will guide the team for Friday's final Group A game in Southampton against already eliminated Northern Ireland.

Wiegman was in isolation.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad 2022 Torch Relay Reaches Bhubaneswar.

England's quarterfinal is scheduled next Wednesday against Germany, Spain or Denmark. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)