London [UK], September 4 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer completed his 150 wickets in international cricket on Thursday.

Archer achieved this milestone during his side's second ODI match against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday. Archer bowled a lethal 10-over spell, taking four wickets for 62 runs. His wickets included that of Ryan Rickelton, a red-hot Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj.

Now in 82 international matches, Archer has exactly 150 wickets at an average of 27.03, with best figures of 6/40. He has taken two four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls in his career so far.

Top wicket taker for England across all formats is legendary James Anderson, who took 991 wickets in 401 matches in a career spanning above two decades, at an average of 27.28, with best figures of 7/42, 34 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. A 73-run opening stand between Aiden Markram (49 in 64 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (35 in 33 balls, with five fours) started things for Proteas. Later, half-centuries from Breetzke (85) and Tristan Stubbs (58 in 62 balls, with two fours and a six) and a quickfire 20-ball 42 (three fours and three sixes) from Dewald Brevis proved to be instrumental in taking Proteas to 330/8 in their 50 overs.

Jofra Archer (4/62) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while spinner Adil Rashid (2/33) also delivered an unbelievable 10-over spell for the Proteas.

England need to chase down 330 to save the series which they are trailing by 1-0. (ANI)

