South Africa registered their first ODI series win in England since 1998, as the Temba Bavuma-led side defeated the hosts by five runs in the ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 played at the Lord's Cricket Ground on September 4. Batting first, the South Africa National Cricket Team posted an impressive 330/8, with Matthew Breetzke (85) being the star of the show. The young right-hander registered yet another world record with a fifth consecutive fifty-plus score to start his ODI career, while Tristan Stubbs struck 58 and Aiden Markram contributed with 49 runs. For the England National Cricket Team, it was Jofra Archer who took four wickets (4/62). In response, Harry Brook's England were restricted to 325/9 in 50 overs. The South Africa bowlers, led by Nandre Burger (3/63), put up a valiant show as the visitors took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Matthew Breetzke Creates World Record, Becomes First Player to Score Fifty Plus Totals in Each of His First Five One-day International Innings, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Result

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 The Proteas held their nerve at Lord’s with brilliant death bowling to claim victory by 5 runs! 🔥 A 2-0 lead means the Proteas have sealed the ODI series with a game to spare. 🇿🇦🏆#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/0kj1hZTVpL — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2025

