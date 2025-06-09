Bristol [UK], June 9 (ANI): England batter Jos Buttler surpassed Ireland veteran Paul Stirling, becoming the fourth-highest run-getter in T20I cricket history.

Buttler accomplished this feat during his side's second T20I against West Indies on Sunday at Bristol. During the match, Buttler scored 47 in 36 balls, which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 130.56.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: Bharat Arun Says India's New Bowling Attack in England Must Trust Their Rhythm and Adapt Quickly To Swing.

Now in 136 matches, Buttler has made 3,678 runs in 125 innings at an average of 146.76, with a century and 27 fifties. His best score is 101*. He is his country's leading run-getter in the format and fourth-overall.

He overtook Stirling, who has scored 3,656 runs in 150 matches and 147 innings at an average of 26.88, a strike rate of 134.70, with a century and 24 fifties. The top run-getter in T20Is is Indian legend Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05, a strike rate of 140.89, five centuries and 32 innings. His best score is 121*.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: India Wrist Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Keen on Applying His Learning in England.

This year in seven T20Is, Buttler has scored 289 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.28, with a strike rate of over 143. He has scored two fifties, with his best score of 96 coming against WI.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Shai Hope (49 in 38 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Johnson Charles (47 in 39 balls, with three fours and sixes) each put up standout performances, propelling WI to a solid 196/6 in their 20 overs.

Luke Wood (2/25 in four overs) was the standout bowler for England on his comeback while Jacob Bethell, Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse took one scalp each.

During the run-chase, Ben Duckett (30 in 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Buttler (47 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) provided England with stability, stitching a 63-run stand for the second wicket. Then came cameos from skipper Harry Brook (34 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Jacob Bethell (26 in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Tom Banton (30* in 11 balls, with three fours and two sixes), which took England to a victory with four wickets and nine balls left.

England has secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Wood took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)