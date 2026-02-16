England National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Scorecard: The England vs Italy Group C encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 took place on Monday, 16 February, at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Entering the match as heavy favourites, Harry Brook’s England side sought to secure their place in the Super 8 stage following a vital victory over Scotland just two days prior. For Italy, the match represented the ultimate "David vs Goliath" scenario in their debut World Cup campaign, having already made history with a maiden tournament win against Nepal. England vs Italy Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 29.

England’s performance focused on finding the clinical edge that had eluded them in earlier matches against the West Indies and Scotland. Captain Harry Brook emphasised the importance of "turning the corner" and establishing a stable top-order rhythm, particularly for openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, who had struggled for explosive starts. On the batting-friendly Kolkata surface, England looked to exploit their superior depth and power-hitting to neutralize Italy’s spirited bowling attack.

Italy faced a significant hurdle even before the first ball was bowled, as their regular captain Wayne Madsen was ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained earlier in the tournament. Under the leadership of Harry Manenti, the "Azzurri" aimed to remain aggressive and "throw punches" rather than merely absorbing pressure. While Italy displayed moments of brilliance in the field, the gap in experience against the two-time champions proved to be the defining factor in the contest. You can check England National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Scorecard here.

Ultimately, the match served as a decisive step for England in their quest to join the West Indies as the two qualifiers from Group C. The victory allowed the defending champions to build much-needed momentum heading into the knockout rounds, while Italy concluded their campaign with widespread praise for their competitive spirit and historic first-ever World Cup victory during the group stage.

