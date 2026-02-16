England National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Monday, 16 February, with England taking on tournament debutants Italy in a vital Group C fixture. Following a much-needed victory over Scotland on Saturday, Harry Brook’s side arrives at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata seeking a dominant performance to stay ahead in the race for the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Italy, who secured a historic win against Nepal earlier in the competition, remain a dangerous underdog. While they suffered a setback against Scotland, the "Azzurri" still harbour mathematical hopes of qualification, making this afternoon clash a high-stakes encounter for both European nations.
Where to Watch England vs Italy Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting rights for the 2026 edition are distributed across several major networks. Fans can follow the action through the following platforms:
In the United Kingdom and Ireland
-
Television: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.
-
Digital: Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. A contract-free option is available through NOW (Sports Membership).
-
Radio: The BBC provides live ball-by-ball radio commentary via BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.
In India
-
Television: The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster, with coverage available in English, Hindi, and several regional languages.
-
Digital: Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.
-
Audio: All India Radio (AIR) is providing live audio commentary across its national network.
In Italy
-
Television/Digital: Sky Italia holds the exclusive rights for Italy’s matches, ensuring fans in the country can watch their national team’s historic World Cup debut live.
-
ICC.tv: In select territories where exclusive broadcast deals are not in place, the match is streamed live and free on the official ICC.tv platform. Note that this typically excludes major markets like the UK and India. Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Check Updated List.
The West Indies have already secured the first qualifying spot from Group C. England currently sit in a competitive position but cannot afford a slip-up. A win today would put them on the verge of qualification, while an upset victory for Italy would leave the group wide open heading into the final round of matches.
The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, though the 3:00 PM start suggests that early movement for the seamers could be a factor before the surface settles.
