The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters a pivotal phase today, Monday, 16 February, with three high-stakes matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka. Following India’s decisive victory over Pakistan on Sunday, the focus shifts to Groups B, C, and D, where several teams are fighting to secure their passage into the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Today’s schedule features a mix of morning, afternoon, and evening starts, providing a full day of cricket for global audiences.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Monday, 16 February 2026
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|D
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|11:00 AM
|England vs Italy
|C
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|B
|Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
|7:00 PM
Morning Session: Afghanistan vs UAE (Group D)
The action begins in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Afghanistan face the United Arab Emirates. This is a must-win encounter for Rashid Khan’s side, who are desperate for points following a heart-wrenching double Super Over loss to South Africa last week. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
The UAE, having shown resilience in their victory over Canada, will look to exploit any psychological fatigue in the Afghan camp. A win for the UAE would see them emerge as a surprise contender in Group D, while an Afghanistan victory would keep their qualification hopes mathematically alive.
Afternoon Session: England vs Italy (Group C)
In the afternoon, the tournament moves to the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England, the 2022 champions, face tournament debutants Italy in a match that could decide the second qualifying spot from Group C.
With the West Indies having already secured their place in the Super 8s on Sunday, England need a comprehensive victory today to stay ahead of Scotland and Italy in the standings. Italy have been the "dark horse" of the group, and a win against the English giants would represent one of the greatest upsets in T20 World Cup history.
Evening Session: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Group B)
The day concludes with a blockbuster clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on a dominant Australian side in an evening fixture that carries significant weight for Group B seedings.
Australia have looked clinical throughout the opening week, while Sri Lanka will rely on home support and a spin-friendly surface to neutralise the Australian power-hitters. The winner of this match is expected to take the top spot in the group, ensuring a theoretically easier draw in the Super 8 phase.
