New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win against Australia and said the entire country is proud of this achievement.

"Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series win. Entire nation is proud of your remarkable achievement. Well played Team India!," Shah tweeted.

India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

