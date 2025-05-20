New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant will need to reassess his approach in T20 cricket after enduring a "nightmare" IPL season, squandering a vital opportunity to stake a stronger claim for a spot in India's T20 set-up.

Pant, who is not a regular in India's T20 squad, was expected to make a mark this season. However, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper managed only 135 runs in 12 matches after being bought for a mammoth Rs 27 crore.

Also Read | MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

LSG bowed out of the playoff race following their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night.

"Success might teach you a few things. Failures, however, truly change your mindset -- and often for good. He isn't a regular in the Indian T20 side, so this season was crucial. A chance to make a mark, to build a strong unit," Chopra, a former India opener, told 'JioHotstar'.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Speaks About Parents' Close Call in PoK As India Strikes Terror Camps, Says 'Glad They Got Out' (Watch Video).

"It hasn't gone that way. His own form has been inconsistent -- another lesson in itself. Does he stick to this approach in T20s or adapt?

"When you're in a bad patch, it feels like nothing works. The nights seem longer, the days even more so. That's when you learn -- and bounce back. This has been a nightmare. The good thing about nightmares is that you eventually wake up."

Former India pacer Varun Aaron echoed Chopra's view, saying Pant appeared tentative and must revisit his approach to regain form.

"LSG were relying on him, especially in the middle order. Except Marsh, nobody really scored. Pant looked tentative from the start and never really got going this season. It's a sign of a player out of form," he said.

"A prime Pant would've launched that shot into the stands. Today, he chipped it straight to the bowler.

"He's a quality player and will wake up. He just needs to adjust his approach slightly. This year, he hasn't scored behind square -- bowlers aren't letting him play those shots..."

LSG have two matches remaining in the league stage -- against Gujarat Titans on May 22 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)