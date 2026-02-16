Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the teenage cricketing sensation, has decided to skip his CBSE Class 10 board examinations. The decision comes despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) having already issued him an admit card for the upcoming assessments. The 14-year-old Bihar cricketer, who has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic sports, will instead focus on his professional career and the rigorous training schedule required for high-level competitive cricket.
According to reports from the Times of India, Suryavanshi’s school in Patna had completed all necessary formalities for his participation in the national board exams. However, the conflict between the examination timetable and his intensive cricket schedule has led to the decision to put his formal education on hold temporarily. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Second-Fastest Hundred in U19 World Cup History.
While the admit card remains valid, the young batter will not be appearing at the designated examination centre. This move highlights the unique challenges faced by elite child athletes who must balance the demands of professional sports with traditional academic milestones.
“Around 2000-3000 people gather to see Suryavanshi wherever he goes. He is one of the most favourite cricketers of the country today. We are thinking of alternate arrangements for him so that he could sit his exams later,” Rakesh Tiwari, former president of BCA, was quoted as saying by TOI.
The decision to skip the exams is largely attributed to his commitments with the Rajasthan Royals and the ongoing preparations for the IPL 2026 season. As a professional athlete under contract, Suryavanshi is required to participate in specialised training camps, fitness assessments, and promotional activities that often coincide with the academic calendar.
