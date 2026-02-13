In a significant leadership transition, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have appointed 24-year-old all-rounder Riyan Parag as their new captain for the IPL 2026 season. Parag takes over from Sanju Samson, who got traded to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 Retentions. Samson was RR's most successful IPL captain, with 33 wins from 67 matches between 2021 and 2025. Parag, a mainstay of the franchise since 2019, becomes one of the youngest captains in the tournament's history as the team enters a major rebuilding phase. RR Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Riyan Parag To Captain RR

Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain! 💪💗 pic.twitter.com/OjodsT0fu5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026

The decision to appoint Parag was reportedly finalised by head coach Kumar Sangakkara after a series of player interviews, as mentioned by the latter in a special three-part episode. Parag previously led the side for eight matches during the 2025 season when Samson was sidelined by injury. Although the team secured only two wins in that stint, Parag’s personal form thrived, including a career-best 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RR List of Retentions for IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Add Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran in Major Shake-Up Ahead of Player Auction.

Player Facts

Category Details New Role Full-time Captain (IPL 2026) IPL Debut 2019 (with Rajasthan Royals) Total RR Matches 84 Career High 573 runs in IPL 2024 (Avg: 52.09) Captaincy Stats 8 Matches (2 Wins, 6 Losses)

The appointment marks a fresh start for the Men in Pink after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Alongside a new captain, RR will feature a revamped roster including all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, who arrived as part of the Samson trade. The franchise aims to build a long-term core around Parag’s aggressive style and deep familiarity with the Royals' environment.

