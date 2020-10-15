Liverpool [UK], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side has to be focused to do their best during the match but they do not need to take the pressure.

Liverpool won the last season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points. However, Everton are high on confidence as the team played four matches so far in this season of Premier League and secured a win in all of them.

"We have to be focused to do our best, excited and happy to play our game. We don't need to have pressure, we want to play the best game we can play," the club's official website quoted Ancelotti as saying.

"All the games are difficult. This is more difficult because we are going to play against the team that won the Premier League last season. It is a derby, and they are a quality team," he added.

Liverpool have also played four matches so far in the league, registering three wins and a defeat. The team suffered their first defeat in the previous match when they were thrashed by 7-2 by Aston Villa.

Everton will take on Liverpool on October 17. (ANI)

