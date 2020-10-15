For a while now, there has been a rumour that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a transfer from Juventus and is all set to join Paris Saint Germain. Now, if one were to trust the reports emerging on the Internet, the Old Lady is preparing for a record deal of €400 Million for Kylian Mbappe. The team could exchange Cristiano Ronaldo for Mbappe. According to Tuttosport, Juventus are doing their best to acquire the funds necessary to bring the 21-year-old to Turin. The Old Lady has approached the transfer season quite meticulously and this saved them a lot of funds which could be utilised for Mbappe. A few reports have also stated that it wouldn’t be possible for PSG to pay a huge sum of €31m annually and the deal might not happen. Kylian Mbappe Shares Picture With ‘Idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo After France vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Match; Juventus Star Reacts.

Apart from the financial aspects, it is said that it is very unlikely that PSG would lose a youngster like Mbappe for a 36-year-old Ronaldo However, the fans are looking forward to having Ronaldo and Mbappe in the same line-up. Several other clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the youngster. The bosses at PSG would be listening to all the offers made by the club. The 21-year-old had already made a record deal with a price tag of £160m way back int 2017.

The PSG star has a great start in the Ligue 1 games as he scored a couple of goals in his kitty. Now it would be interesting to see how things pan out for both the clubs next summer.

