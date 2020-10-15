Some mind-boggling action has been witnessed in the on-going Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which has just not enthralled fans but also ignited meme fests on social media. Be it praising or criticising, creative netizens have all sorts of memes to review a player or team’s performance. Recently, many IPL memes have gone viral with social media’s latest trend #ThakGyaHuBro. If you have gone through social media lately, you must have come across many hilarious memes with this hashtag. Thak gaya hu yaar (I am tired brother) is something which one regularly hears in an Indian household and owing to the fact, many memes and jokes are going viral with this hashtag. #ThakGyaHuBro Funny Memes & Jokes Trend on Twitter.

From fiery knocks to breath-taking spells, IPL 2020 has given a lot of content to the meme makers. However, there are some events which have occurred regularly in the tournament. For example, KXIP’s failure despite KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s stellar show or MS Dhoni receiving advice about his batting following the conclusion of a CSK game. Due to the fact, cricket fans have joined the #ThakGyaHuBro bandwagon and come up with hilarious posts. Have a look. Virat Kohli Showcases Hilarious Dance Moves Ahead of RCB vs KXIP Clash in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma Tired!!

Hilarious!!

Dig at Steve Smith's Form!!

Sleeping Beauties!!

Seriously!!

#ThakGyaHuBro tum logo k expert advices ka bouncer jhelte jhelte. pic.twitter.com/di1jGLWaSQ — D乇𝐄 𝒹𝕖ᵉ (@am_ur_Dopamine) October 15, 2020

This Was On The Cards!!

#ThakGyaHuBro IPL mein fast bowlers ki speed dekh kar pic.twitter.com/kPzvrweayb — Memes for Laugh (@mymemes007) October 15, 2020

As Mentioned Above!!

#ThakGyaHuBro KL Rahul ko haarta dkh. — Aman Singh Rajput (@007Amanrajput) October 15, 2020

With IPL 2020 entering its latter half, stakes in every game will get even higher, and one can expect netizens to come up with many more hilarious memes. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore are comfortably placed at the top three in the team standings. They are also likely to make it to the playoffs while the remaining five teams are in the hunt of the final slot.

