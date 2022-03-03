Liverpool [UK], March 3 (ANI): Takumi Minamino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Norwich City to progress to the sixth round of the ongoing FA Cup here at Anfield.

Liverpool defeated Norwich City 2-1 to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Minamino scored his goals in the first half, and at half-time, the Reds had a 2-0 lead.

Norwich pegged one goal back in the second half as Lukas Rupp registered a strike, but in the end, Liverpool managed to hang on to register a victory.

On the other hand, Chelsea defeated Luton Town in a thrilling fifth round game,

Saul Niguez, Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku registered goals as Chelsea defeated Luton Town 3-2 here at Kenilworth Road.

For Luton Town, Reece Burke and Harry Cornick registered goals. (ANI)

