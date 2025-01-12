Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): The anticipation is finally over with the first-ever Women's Hockey India League all set to unfold at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium, which has hosted top world events such as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. All four teams participating are eager to get the ball rolling with the first match of the inaugural HIL scheduled for Sunday between Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

Speaking about their excitement to play in front of the hockey-crazy Jharkhand fans, Navneet Kaur, Captain of Delhi SG Pipers said they are very excited that the Women's HIL is finally starting.

"We (Delhi SG Pipers) are getting to play the first match. The entire team is looking forward to a good game tomorrow. Compared to other teams, I believe we are quite a young squad and there will be a lot of learnings from them and they will also have a lot to learn as the league progresses. We have prepared really well and will take it match-by-match," Navneet Kaur said, according to HIL release.

Addressing the Jharkhand media on the eve of the league, Captain of the Odisha Warriors team Neha Goyal highlighted the financial benefits of the league.

"HIL brings great financial stability for players particularly those who are yet to make the Indian team. This league will certainly inspire more youngsters to look at hockey as a career option and make their dreams come true," he said.

Captain of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Udita put her weight behind the league by stating that it is an ideal platform for youngsters.

She said, "It is the best platform. We are getting to play alongside some of the best players in the world. Previously, we would only play against them but now we have an opportunity to watch them closely, how they prepare for matches, their mindset and we also get to make friends with them. We are getting to learn a lot from everyone involved in the team. Also, this is a great opportunity for upcoming generation of players to showcase their talent and try to make their way into the national team."

Jharkhand's home-grown prodigy and current Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team Salima Tete urged the hockey fans of her state to come and enjoy the thrilling action and back their favourite stars.

Salima who will be turning up as Co-Captain of the Soorma Hockey Club along with Savita expressed, "Our target is to inspire more youngsters to come up in the sport by showcasing best hockey on the field during the HIL. Introducing HIL for women is one of the best initiatives by Hockey India and this has garnered a lot of interest in the sport as well. I can see there is a lot of excitement here in Jharkhand to come and watch matches. My family is also coming here to watch the matches live, we I look forward to a good league and we will do our best. I urge all the hockey fans in the state to come and support us."

Adding to Salima's views, Soorma Hockey Club's co-captain Savita said, "From the success of the men's team over the past decade, we have seen how important HIL can be for us. We want to express our gratitude to Hockey India for this initiative to introduce women's HIL. Top players from top teams are getting to share the dressing room, dining room and sharing our ideas and thoughts on the sport. This helped Men's hockey a lot in terms of taking their game to the next level and I believe it will have a lot of impact on women's team as well." (ANI)

