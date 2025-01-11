A number of major birthdays on January 12. From one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, to Indian politician Priyanka Gandhi to ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik, some of the most influential figures were born on January 12. The day also marks the birth anniversaries of prominent historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai. Among other important birthdays and birth anniversaries are Sakshi Tanwar, Arun Govil and Naya Rivera. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 12? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 12, along with their year of birth. 12 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jeff Bezos Priyanka Gandhi Zayn Malik Sakshi Tanwar Arun Govil Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (1917-2008) Ajay Maken Veerappa Moily Yellapragada Subbarow (1895-1948) Basant Kumar Birla (1921-2019) Raekwon Howard Stern Haruki Murakami Kirstie Alley Heather Mills Naya Rivera (1987-2020) Rachael Harris Oliver Platt Melanie C Richie Richardson Emre Can Axel Witsel Pragya Jaiswal Mahesh Kale Shibani Kashyap

