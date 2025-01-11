Death hoaxes are not new for popular figures and that list also includes sportspersons. In a recent development, a death hoax of Sri Lanka national cricket team all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has surfaced online. An Instagram video, which has garnered over three lakh likes, shows New Zealand cricketers and security officials having a moment's silence on a cricket field and the clip contains images of Dasun Shanaka with the text 'RIP' and 'Miss You'. The viral video has led several to believe that the 33-year-old all-rounder has passed away. However, in this article, we shall take a look at the truth. Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here's The Truth.

Dasun Shanaka made his debut for the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the year 2015 and has featured in six Tests, 71 ODIs and 102 T20Is. He also has been a captain of the Sri Lanka national cricket team and led them to the Asia Cup title in 2022 which was achieved with a thrilling victory over Bangladesh in an intense final clash. Shanaka features for several teams in franchise T20 cricket across the globe. Sri Lanka Register 140-Run Victory Over New Zealand; Eshan Malinga, Asith Fernando, Pathum Nissanka and Janith Liyanage Shine as Visitors End Series With Consolation Win.

Viral Video Claims Fake News of Dasun Shanaka's Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket lover (@rk070_874)

Screenshots of the Viral Instagram Video Claiming Dasun Shanaka Has Died

Screenshots of viral video claiming Dasun Shanaka's death (Photo credit: Instagram @rk070_874)

However, this news is far from the truth. The all-rounder has not passed away and this Instagram video is totally misleading, spreading fake news of the Sri Lanka star's death. As a matter of fact, Dasun Shanaka is completely alright in terms of health and was named in Dubai Capitals' playing XI vs MI Emirates in the first match of UAE's ILT20 2025! Moreover, the 33-year-old also had shared an Instagram story on January 11 where he wished his teammate and pacer Dushmantha Chameera on his birthday.

Dasun Shanaka Included in Dubai Capitals' Playing XI in ILT20 2025 Opener

Dasun Shanaka's Instagram Story for Teammate Dushmantha Chameera

Dasun Shanaka's Instagram story for Dushmantha Chameera (Photo credit: Instagram @dasun_shanaka1)

The Instagram video which has been spreading the fake news of Dasun Shanaka's death, was posted two days ago and hence, it can be clearly understood that it is a death hoax. Dasun Shanaka, as mentioned above, is currently with the Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025 and will hope to put up impressive performances for the side in this season.

