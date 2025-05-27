Bangkok, May 27 (PTI) India will have five boxers in action at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament here on Wednesday, all aiming for semifinal spots.

In the men's draw, Jugnoo (85kg) will face Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar, while Deepak (75kg) is set to take on South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae in two high-stakes quarterfinal bouts.

Also Read | LSG 227/3 in 20 Overs | LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Century Powers Lucknow Super Giants to Solid Total.

In the women's category, Tamanna (51kg) will meet Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei, Priya (57kg) goes up against South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, and Anjali (75kg) will square off with Japan's Naoka Kasahara.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious tournament that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Also Read | On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Five boxers' journeys came to a conclusion at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday. In the women's draw, Yasika Rai (48kg) and Abha Singh (54kg) lost their bouts by unanimous decisions.

Among men, Pawan Bartwal's strong run in the 55kg category came to an end, while Nothoi Singh (50kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) also suffered defeats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)