LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Matthew Breetzke Handed Debut; Digvesh Rathi Returns For Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see its last league stage match before the tournament enters the play-off. The four teams of the play-off are now finalised. Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings have qualified for the next round in IPL 2025. In match No. 70 of the IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants are hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, you can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. This is a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory will help them to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were handed a heavy defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter at this very venue in Lucknow. However, their overall record away from home will give them a lot of confidence when they face the Lucknow Super Giants. For hosts, they will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note. Lucknow are coming into this contest after defeating Gujarat Titans, and a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be a cherry on top for them.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary