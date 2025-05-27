Live

LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Matthew Breetzke Handed Debut; Digvesh Rathi Returns For Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket Team Latestly| May 27, 2025 07:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Live

LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Matthew Breetzke Handed Debut; Digvesh Rathi Returns For Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket Team Latestly| May 27, 2025 07:06 PM IST
A+
A-
27 May, 19:06 (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke.

27 May, 19:06 (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke.

27 May, 19:02 (IST)
27 May, 19:06 (IST)

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke.

27 May, 19:02 (IST)

Toss Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

27 May, 18:56 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Stay tuned to get live score updates, live commentary, playing XI and toss updates. 

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see its last league stage match before the tournament enters the play-off. The four teams of the play-off are now finalised. Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings have qualified for the next round in IPL 2025. In match No. 70 of the IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants are hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, you can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. This is a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory will help them to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings. IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Purchase Tickets Online for Qualifier 2 and Final of Indian Premier League Season 18?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were handed a heavy defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter at this very venue in Lucknow. However, their overall record away from home will give them a lot of confidence when they face the Lucknow Super Giants. For hosts, they will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note. Lucknow are coming into this contest after defeating Gujarat Titans, and a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be a cherry on top for them. Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

img
Comments

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see its last league stage match before the tournament enters the play-off. The four teams of the play-off are now finalised. Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings have qualified for the next round in IPL 2025. In match No. 70 of the IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants are hosting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, you can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match scorecard here. This is a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory will help them to finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 standings. IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Purchase Tickets Online for Qualifier 2 and Final of Indian Premier League Season 18?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were handed a heavy defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter at this very venue in Lucknow. However, their overall record away from home will give them a lot of confidence when they face the Lucknow Super Giants. For hosts, they will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note. Lucknow are coming into this contest after defeating Gujarat Titans, and a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be a cherry on top for them. Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

img
Comments
Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Live Score IPL Live Score IPL live score updates IPL Score IPL Score Updates LSG LSG vs RCB LSG vs RCB Live LSG vs RCB Live Commentary LSG vs RCB Live Online LSG vs RCB Live Score LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard RCB RCB vs LSG Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard
You might also like
Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final
Cricket

Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final
Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final
Cricket

Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final
IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
Cricket

IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to Fifth Place, Noor Ahmad Stays at Top After PBKS vs MI Match
Cricket

Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to Fifth Place, Noor Ahmad Stays at Top After PBKS vs MI Match
IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Cricket

IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Cricket

Purple Cap in IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to Fifth Place, Noor Ahmad Stays at Top After PBKS vs MI Match
IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Cricket

IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Secure Entry in Qualifier 1 With Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
cbdt
50000+K+ searches
housefull 5
5000+K+ searches
india covid 19 cases
5000+K+ searches
ipo grey market premium
5000+K+ searches
maha fyjc admission in
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trendson" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

‘Blessings and Love to My Nephew’: 2 Days After Expulsion From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on Birth of Son

  • Lava Bold N1 Pro Launch in India on May 29; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

  • Telugu Theatre Bandh Controversy: Pawan Kalyan Orders Probe to Identify Forces Behind Shutdown of Cinemas Ahead of His ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Release

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    cbdt
    50000+K+ searches
    housefull 5
    5000+K+ searches
    india covid 19 cases
    5000+K+ searches
    ipo grey market premium
    5000+K+ searches
    maha fyjc admission in
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel