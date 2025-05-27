The England national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team for a white-ball series. The Men in Maroon are continuing to build their white-ball teams as they face struggling Three Lions, who also desperately need their white-ball teams back on track. After facing early exits at the ICC World Cup 2024, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, the England white-ball cricket team are in a transition phase. Youngster Harry Brook has taken over the reins from experienced Jos Buttler, who quit the white-ball captaincy earlier this year. For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope and his team will have a challenging task on English soil. IND vs ENG 2025: Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, Devajit Saikia Arrive at BCCI Headquarters To Pick India’s Squad for England Test Series.

The Men in Maroon are reviving their presence in the ODI format after hitting rock bottom and missing out on qualification in the last two ICC events. England and the West Indies will face each other in a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on May 29 and will conclude on June 3. The three T20Is between both nations will be played from June 6 to June 10. The West Indies have no major injury worries in their camp. Harry Brook's England, on the other hand, will miss the services of their star speedster Jofra Archer.

Where to Watch England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England vs West Indies white-ball series in India. So, the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

How to Watch England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights of the England vs West Indies white-ball series, the live streaming online of the ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV.

