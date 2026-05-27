Raja Randhir Singh Dies: 5-Time Olympian, Asian Games Gold Medallist Shooter Passes Away Aged 79

New Delhi [India], May 27: Five-time Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist, veteran sports administrator and Arjuna Award-winning shooter Raja Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday morning in New Delhi at the age of 79. Raja Randhir Singh, born on 18 October 1946, competed in five Olympic Games and became the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Asian Games when he clinched the men's Trap title at the 1978 Bangkok Asiad, according to the NRAI press release. 18-Year-Old Yan Ziyi Records Second-Longest Women's Javelin Throw Ever With 71.74m (Watch Video).

He also won a bronze medal in the individual event and a silver medal in the team event at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, according to Olympics.com.

As India's sole representative at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2001 to 2014, and an honorary member thereafter, Randhir Singh played a key role in bringing major international sporting events to India, including the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo described the death of Raja Randhir Singh as an irreplaceable loss for Indian shooting and the wider Olympic movement. He praised Singh's achievements and his long-term contribution as a visionary sports administrator who helped improve training, facilities, and exposure for Indian athletes. He also extended condolences to Singh's family on behalf of the NRAI. Watch Video: Gurindervir Singh Becomes Fastest Indian Ever With Historic 10.09s 100m Sprint.

"It is an irreplaceable loss, not only for the sport of Shooting, but for the entire Olympic sporting fraternity in India, of which Raja Randhir Singh ji was the biggest promoter and supporter. His record as an international Shooter representing India speaks for itself.

As a Sports Administrator, Raja Randhir Singh ji was a visionary and worked tirelessly for the development and growth of the Indian and Asian Olympic movements. The exposure, training and facilities that the Indian athletes are getting today owe a lot to Raja Randhir Singh's contributions over the past four decades. On behalf of the entire NRAI family, I extend my deepest condolences to his grieving family," Narayan Singh Deo said.

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