The internet is currently abuzz with a viral "face-off" scandal involving two prominent social media figures, widely searched as the "Pinay Gold Medalist" issue. Millions of netizens are frantically searching for a "leaked video" featuring Jerriel and ChiChi, fueled by a dramatic image of the two staring each other down, with one appearing to wear a gold medal. But behind the viral frenzy lies a web of AI manipulation, mistaken identities, and dangerous cyber-scams.

Here is the complete detail on their real and original identities, the truth behind the "Gold Medal" image, and why you must stop searching for the video.

The Real Identities: Who are Jerriel and ChiChi?

Much of the confusion stems from the use of aliases and screen names. Our investigation has clarified the real identities behind the viral handles:

Jerriel (The "Gold Medalist")

Real Name: Zyan Cabrera

Zyan Cabrera Online Alias: Jerriel Cry4zee

Jerriel Cry4zee The Context: She is a popular content creator known for her lip-sync and lifestyle videos. The viral claim that she is an "Olympic Gold Medalist" is false; the title is part of the fabricated narrative attached to the AI-edited images.

ChiChi (The Rival):

Real Name: Vera Hill (widely identified as ChiChi)

Vera Hill (widely identified as ChiChi) The Context: Often positioned as the "rival" in this viral narrative, ChiChi is another digital creator whose likeness has been used in these "face-off" edits to create fake drama and drive clicks.

The "Gold Medal" Image: A Deepfake Hoax

Why is everyone searching for a "Gold Medalist"?

The AI Edit: The viral image showing Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel) wearing a gold medal is AI-generated.

The Evidence: Forensic analysis of the photos done by our (LatestLY Fact Check) team reveals tell-tale signs of manipulation, such as unnatural lighting, skin texture that is "too smooth," and glitches in the background. The medal was digitally added to sensationalise the image and create a unique search keyword ("Pinay Gold Medalist") that didn't exist before.

The Origin: Traces of "DoLAI" (a deepfake/face-swap tool) have been found on related images, confirming that this entire "rivalry" scandal was likely manufactured by bots or spammers to farm engagement. Read More: Viral 'Pinay Gold Medalist' Video Scandal: Jerriel vs ChiChi Face-Off Image is Confirmed AI-Generated.

The "Pinay Gold Medalist Leaked Video" Trap

Is there actually a video?

The Rumour: Search queries like "Jerriel vs ChiChi viral video" and "Pinay Gold Medalist scandal video" suggest a scandalous face-off or leaked tape exists.

The Truth: NO VIDEO EXISTS.

The Scam: The specific timestamps (like 19:34) are "Ghost File" tactics used to trick users.

Malware Alert: Links promising the "Full Scandal" often lead to phishing sites designed to steal your Facebook or Google passwords.

Adware: Many users report being redirected to gambling sites (Judol) or apps that flood their phones with ads.

The Legal Warning: Jail Time for Sharing the Viral Video

Even though the video is likely fake, engaging with this trend can still land you in legal trouble.

Atty. Race Del Rosario's Warning: As reported earlier, Filipino lawyer Atty. Race Del Rosario, RN, has issued a stern warning regarding this specific trend.

RA 9995 Violation: Under the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, the acts of downloading, sharing, or even asking for ("PM me") private or scandalous videos are criminal offences.

No Excuse: Atty. Del Rosario emphasised that excuses like "Curious lang ako" (I was just curious) or "Nakita ko lang" (I just saw it) are not valid defences in court. Read More: Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Scandal Video: Sharing and Downloading Links is Illegal.

Action: Stop searching for Zyan Cabrera or Vera Hill in this context. You are being manipulated by an algorithm designed to serve you malware. Respect the creators' digital dignity and refuse to share the fake content.

The "Pinay Gold Medalist" scandal serves as a stark example of modern digital deception, where AI tools and viral curiosity collide to create a dangerous trap. By grafting the "Gold Medal" fantasy onto the real identities of content creators Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel) and Vera Hill (ChiChi), scammers have manufactured a rivalry that exists only to exploit users. There is no leaked video to be found, only a trail of malware links and phishing sites waiting for the gullible.

Beyond the cyber-risks, the human and legal cost is real. As Atty. Race Del Rosario emphasised that hiding behind the excuse of "curiosity" does not exempt anyone from the penalties of Republic Act 9995. Participating in this trend—whether by searching for the video, asking for links, or spreading the AI-edited images—is not harmless entertainment; it is a crime that violates the basic dignity of the women involved. The smartest move is to recognise this "scandal" for what it is, a fabricated digital illusion, and refuse to be a pawn in the scammers' game.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

